Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

November 22, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Islanders kill American

Source: AP | 00:05 UTC+8 November 22, 2018 | Print Edition

An American is believed to have been killed by an isolated Indian island tribe known to fire at outsiders with arrows. Police officer Vijay Singh said seven fishermen have been arrested for facilitating the American’s visit to North Sentinel Island, where the killing apparently occurred. Visits to the island are heavily restricted by the government. The Sentinelese people live an isolated life on the small forested island and resist all contact with outsiders, often attacking anyone who comes near.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿