November 22, 2018
Islanders kill American
An American is believed to have been killed by an isolated Indian island tribe known to fire at outsiders with arrows. Police officer Vijay Singh said seven fishermen have been arrested for facilitating the American’s visit to North Sentinel Island, where the killing apparently occurred. Visits to the island are heavily restricted by the government. The Sentinelese people live an isolated life on the small forested island and resist all contact with outsiders, often attacking anyone who comes near.
