The story appears on
Page A8
January 8, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
It’s a taxing departure from Japan
Japan yesterday started levying a 1,000 yen (US$9.22) departure tax on each person leaving the country, a measure aimed at raising funds to further boost tourism.
The International Tourist Tax will cover everyone regardless of nationality — from business people to holidaymakers — and will be tacked on to the price of a airline ticket.
The government wants to use an estimated 50 billion yen it will generate in additional tax revenue to improve tourism infrastructure, such as making airport immigration processes faster and encouraging visitors to explore areas beyond traditionally popular destinations such as Tokyo and Kyoto.
Japan has been aggressively courting tourists as a new pillar of economic growth.
More than 30 million foreigners are estimated to have visited Japan in 2018, a new record, thanks to a steady flow from Asia — particularly China.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.