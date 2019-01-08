Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

January 8, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

It’s a taxing departure from Japan

Source: AFP | 00:09 UTC+8 January 8, 2019 | Print Edition

Japan yesterday started levying a 1,000 yen (US$9.22) departure tax on each person leaving the country, a measure aimed at raising funds to further boost tourism.

The International Tourist Tax will cover everyone regardless of nationality — from business people to holidaymakers — and will be tacked on to the price of a airline ticket.

The government wants to use an estimated 50 billion yen it will generate in additional tax revenue to improve tourism infrastructure, such as making airport immigration processes faster and encouraging visitors to explore areas beyond traditionally popular destinations such as Tokyo and Kyoto.

Japan has been aggressively courting tourists as a new pillar of economic growth.

More than 30 million foreigners are estimated to have visited Japan in 2018, a new record, thanks to a steady flow from Asia — particularly China.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿