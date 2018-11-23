Jailed for massacre

Home » World

A GUATEMALAN court has sentenced a former soldier to 5,160 years in prison for the massacre of 171 people in what is considered one of the worst atrocities of its 36-year civil war. Prosecutors said Santos Lopez participated in the 1982 mass killings of nearly all of the men, women and children in the village of Dos Erres. Lopez was accused of being part of the elite Special Patrol of Kaibiles that was searching for a guerrilla group. They carried out the massacre to cover up the mass rape of young women.