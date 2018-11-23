The story appears on
Page A10
November 23, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Jailed for massacre
A GUATEMALAN court has sentenced a former soldier to 5,160 years in prison for the massacre of 171 people in what is considered one of the worst atrocities of its 36-year civil war. Prosecutors said Santos Lopez participated in the 1982 mass killings of nearly all of the men, women and children in the village of Dos Erres. Lopez was accused of being part of the elite Special Patrol of Kaibiles that was searching for a guerrilla group. They carried out the massacre to cover up the mass rape of young women.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.