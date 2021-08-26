The story appears on
Japan acts to extend emergency
Japan yesterday extended a virus state of emergency to eight more regions, a day after the Paralympic opening ceremony, as rising infections put hospitals under pressure.
The step comes with summer school holidays ending and top infection experts suggesting delaying the start of classes.
The country has recorded more than 20,000 new cases a day recently as the more infectious Delta variant spreads. In urban areas like Tokyo, patients in serious condition have been left waiting for hours or traveling long distances in ambulances to find hospital beds.
“The number of new cases has continued to hit record highs nationwide,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said as he announced the expansion.
“The transmissibility of the Delta variant is extremely strong. We need people’s further cooperation in order to overcome this crisis.”
Eight more regions will be placed under the virus emergency already in force in 13 areas including Tokyo, with a provisional end-date of September 12.
The measure largely limits the sale of alcohol by restaurants and bars and asks them to close early, while urging the public to work from home and avoid non-urgent outings.
The government also plans to bring four other regions under a less strict measure. The planned move will mean 33 of Japan’s 47 regions are under heightened anti-infection rules as the country hosts the Paralympics after the Olympics.
Organizers say their countermeasures have stopped infections spreading from participants to the public, but some experts argue holding the events has undermined government messaging on the virus and encouraged people to go out.
