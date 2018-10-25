Japan confirms scribe held in Syria free

Home » World

A Japanese scribe held hostage by Islamist militants after being captured in Syria three years ago has been released and would be brought home as soon as possible, Japan’s foreign minister said yesterday.

Japanese diplomats in Turkey confirmed the released man was Jumpei Yasuda, a 44-year-old freelance journalist who was reported to have been captured by an al-Qaida affiliate after entering Syria from Turkey in 2015.

Yasuda gave thanks for his freedom in a video released by Turkish officials.

“My name is Jumpei Yasuda, Japanese journalist. I have been held in Syria for 40 months, now in Turkey. Now I’m in safe condition. Thank you very much,” a bearded Yasuda said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had earlier voiced relief, while still awaiting confirmation of the identity of the freed man.

Both Abe and Foreign Minister Taro Kono thanked Qatar and Turkey for their cooperation in freeing the man. A government spokesman said that no ransom was paid for Yasuda’s release. “He looks to be in good health, but our staff will check his condition and transport him to Japan as soon as possible,” Kono said.

Yasuda’s parents spoke to reporters outside their house near Tokyo. “Above all else, I want to see him being fine,” said his father, Hideaki Yasuda.

It was not the first time Yasuda had been detained in the Middle East. He was held in Baghdad, Iraq, in 2004 and drew criticism at home for drawing the government into negotiations for his release.