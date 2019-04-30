Japan set to usher in new era with a new emperor

Home » World

Divers scoured moats around Japan’s Imperial Palace and police dogs sniffed in bushes yesterday as authorities ramped up security for the start of the new Reiwa imperial era.

The new era begins tomorrow when Crown Prince Naruhito ascends the Chrysanthemum Throne a day after the abdication of his father, Emperor Akihito, brings to an end the 31-year Heisei era.

Police stepped up security at the Imperial Palace, a 115-hectare site that is home to the emperor and empress in the heart of Tokyo.

Officers poked at bushes with steel sticks to check for hidden objects, while dogs sniffed nearby. Divers checked the murky water of a dozen moats that surround the palace.

Public access to the plaza in front of the palace will be restricted during the abdication and ascension ceremonies.

Security will be tight at Naruhito’s residence in the Akasaka royal estate, a police official said.

“We will be enhancing security to prevent illegal behavior, including terrorism acts, from happening near the palace and the Akasaka Imperial property as well as streets accessing them,” said the official who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to media.

Heavy police presence

Kyodo News said several thousand police officers will provide security for the ceremonies and a public appearance by the new emperor on Thursday when huge crowds of well-wishers are expected.

“I feel like there are more police officers today. I see way more people than usual,” said Mariko Hiratsuka, 36, who jogs around the palace once a week with a friend.

Japanese police yesterday arrested a 56-year-old man in connection with two paring knives found at the school desk of Prince Hisahito, grandson of Emperor Akihito, local media reported.

The man, identified as Kaoru Hasegawa, was arrested on suspicion of illegally entering the premises of the junior high school the 12-year-old prince attends on Friday, public broadcaster NHK and other news reports said. His motive was not immediately clear.

NHK said police were questioning him and suspected he placed the knives at the desk, while Nippon Television said he admitted the allegations. A police spokesman declined to comment.