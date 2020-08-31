The story appears on
Page A10
August 31, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Japanese ‘flying car’ takes off
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways may be becoming less illusory.
Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriad “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful test flight with one person aboard.
In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1-2 meters off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes.
Tomohiro Fukuzawa, who heads SkyDrive’s effort, hopes “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by 2023, but acknowledged safety was critical.
“Of the world’s more than 100 flying car projects, only a handful has succeeded with a person on board,” he said. “I hope many people will want to ride it and feel safe.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.