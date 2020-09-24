The story appears on
Page A12
September 24, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
‘Jesus of Siberia’ remanded in custody
A RUSSIAN court yesterday remanded a Siberian cult leader for two months for claiming to be the reincarnation of Jesus Christ as he faces charges of harming followers.
Sergei Torop, a long-haired former traffic policeman, has led a sect called The Church of the Last Testament for almost 30 years since proclaiming himself the Son of God following what he says was a revelation.
Torop and two of his followers, who also call him Vissarion, must stay in prison until November 22 awaiting trial, a court in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk ruled.
Russian special forces flew by helicopter to his remote settlement in the Krasnoyarsk region on Tuesday and detained him and his top aides.
The Investigative Committee said it was planning to charge the cult leaders with organizing an illegal religious organization and causing “two or more people severe harm.”
Investigators said the cult leaders manipulated followers into giving money and submitted them to “mental abuse” that seriously damaged their health.
The Novosibirsk Central District Court said in a statement yesterday that Torop and two others had been charged.
Attending court on Tuesday, Torop told journalists he rejected the charges against him, his spokesman and the head of a school for followers’ children, describing them as “unbelievable,” the TASS news agency reported. The men’s lawyers said they would appeal.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.