November 20, 2018
Johns Hopkins boost
Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg said he’s giving US$1.8 billion for financial aid at Johns Hopkins University, believed to be the largest ever donation to a post-secondary institution. Bloomberg said he was making the gift to help qualified low- and middle-income students more easily afford access to university in a country where post-secondary education fees at elite schools often exceed US$50,000 a year. Bloomberg has already provided US$1.5 billion for research, teaching and financial aid.
