Johnson’s aide stance fuels party mutiny

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced mutiny in his party and fury across the country yesterday for refusing to sack his closest aide Dominic Cummings who is accused of flouting the lockdown measures by driving 400 kilometers from London.

Defending one of Britain’s most powerful men, Johnson said Cummings, 48, acted “responsibly and legally and with integrity” by heading from London to northern England with his son and his wife, who was ill with COVID-19 symptoms.

Many believe that was hypocritical given the government’s mantra at the time to avoid such movements.

“What planet are they on?” asked the Daily Mail, a right-wing newspaper usually supportive of Johnson and his adviser, who helped the PM to power and to secure Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Some 20 ruling Conservative Party lawmakers, 14 Church of England bishops and some scientists also expressed anger.

“Johnson has now gone the full Trump,” said Pete Broadbent, bishop of Willesden, comparing Britain’s leader to his controversial ally United States President Donald Trump.

With a death toll around 43,000, Britain is the worst-hit country in Europe.

Conservative lawmakers reported being contacted by outraged constituents who had made sacrifices during the lockdown, including staying away from dying relatives.

“I got swamped with even more e-mails from people who don’t have a political ax to grind and who say... ‘it looks as though it’s one rule for them and one for us, why should we now abide by government guidance?,’” said lawmaker Tim Loughton.

Behavioral scientist Stephen Reicher, a member of a panel which advises the government, said the furore would wreck public confidence.

“In a few short minutes tonight, Boris Johnson has trashed all the advice we have given on how to build trust and secure adherence to the measures necessary to control COVID-19.”

Johnson’s Downing Street office said Cummings made the journey to his parents’ property in County Durham to ensure his 4-year-old son could be properly cared for by relatives if he fell ill along with his wife.

At the time, the government’s instruction to anyone showing symptoms was not to leave the house for 14 days.

Coming home late on Sunday, Cummings was harangued by neighbors, including a woman who broke down in tears as she described the hardship she and her family had endured during the lockdown.