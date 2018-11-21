Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

November 21, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Kabul suicide bomber

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 November 21, 2018 | Print Edition

A SUICIDE bomber blew himself up in the Afghan capital Kabul yesterday, killing more than 50 people. Najib Danish, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said more than 70 others were injured in the attack. “A suicide bomber detonated his explosives inside a wedding hall where Islamic religious scholars had gathered to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Mohammad,” Danish said.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿