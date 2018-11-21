The story appears on
November 21, 2018
Kabul suicide bomber
A SUICIDE bomber blew himself up in the Afghan capital Kabul yesterday, killing more than 50 people. Najib Danish, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said more than 70 others were injured in the attack. “A suicide bomber detonated his explosives inside a wedding hall where Islamic religious scholars had gathered to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Mohammad,” Danish said.
