Khashoggi CIA report due soon, says Trump

Home » World

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump said on Saturday a full report on the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi will be delivered in the next two days.

On a trip to California, Trump said he had talked with the head of the Central Intelligence Agency, Gina Haspel, over the killing of Khashoggi.

Referring to the incident as “a horrible thing” and “a very, very bad situation,” Trump said “we’ll be having a very full report over the next two days, probably Monday or Tuesday”.

The CIA has concluded that the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the killing Khashoggi.

However, Trump said the CIA has not “assessed anything yet.”

“It’s too early. That was a very premature report. But that’s possible — we’re going to see,” he said. “We’re going to come up with a report as to what we think the overall impact was and who caused it, and who did it.”

Earlier Trump said: “We also have a great ally in Saudi Arabia. They give us a lot of jobs and a lot of business and economic development.”

Unanswered questions

The State Department said the United States has not made a final conclusion on the death of Khashoggi.

Spokesperson Heather Nauert said “there remain numerous unanswered questions with respect to the murder.”

The State Department will continue to seek facts and work with other countries to hold those involved in the killing accountable, Nauert said.

She noted that Washington had already taken “decisive measures” against individuals, including visa and sanctions actions.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, has been missing since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

The Saudi authorities first denied any knowledge of Khashoggi’s whereabouts and later said that Khashoggi died in a “brawl” in its consulate.

After releasing the results of its initial investigations, the Saudi Public Prosecution announced that 18 people had been arrested over their alleged connections with the killing.

The US Congress has urged a thorough investigation in the murder of Khashoggi, and threatened to take more actions against Saudi Arabia if those responsible were not held accountable, such as suspending US military sales.