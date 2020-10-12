Kim attends anniversary parade

Home » World

THE Democratic People’s Republic of Korea staged a military parade in Pyongyang on Saturday to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

According to the report, Kim Jong Un, chairman of the WPK, attended the event held at the Kim Il Sung Square and delivered a speech.

Noting that the people of the DPRK have always supported the party over the past 75 years, Kim, also chairman of the State Affairs Commission and commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the DPRK, said “it is our party’s and my first and foremost mission and steadfast will to firmly defend our people, hold them in greater respect and make them lead a happy life envying nothing.”

He vowed to strengthen self-defense war deterrence to contain and control all the dangerous attempts and intimidatory acts by the hostile forces, “including their sustained and aggravating nuclear threat.”

He also said that WPK will administer and expand the “advantageous policies and measures,” which are aimed at improving the people’s well-being and providing more benefits for them, and bring “as early as possible the ideal society of prosperity that our people are dreaming of.”

“The Eighth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea will advance plans and detailed targets for doing it, and our party’s struggle for providing the people with happiness will develop onto a new stage,” according to the text of his speech offered by the KCNA.

During the parade, military parade of troops were shown in the square in the city center with newly developed strategic weapons and other military weapons.