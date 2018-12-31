Kim vows to move ahead with peace on peninsula

Home » World

KIM Jong Un, leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, yesterday sent a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in calling for more peace talks between the leaders in the new year.

Moon’s office said Kim also expressed regret that he couldn’t make a planned visit to Seoul by the end of December as pledged by the leaders during their last summit in September in Pyongyang. The Blue House didn’t fully disclose Kim’s letter.

Moon later thanked Kim for his “warm” letter in a tweeted message and said that Kim expressed strong willingness to carry out the agreements he made this year during a series of inter-Korean summits and a historic June meeting with US President Donald Trump.

“There will still be a lot of difficulties ahead,” Moon said. “However, our hearts will become more open if we put in that much effort. There’s no change in our heart about welcoming Chairman Kim.”

The tweet also included a photo that showed a ruby-colored folder emblazoned with the seal of Pyongyang’s State Affairs Commission and the top part of Kim’s letter.

It started with: “Dear your excellency President Moon Jae-in. Our meeting in Pyongyang feels like yesterday but about 100 days have already passed and now we are at the close of an unforgettable 2018.”

Through three summits between Moon and Kim this year, the Koreas agreed to a variety of goodwill gestures and vowed to resume economic cooperation when possible, voicing optimism that international sanctions could end to allow such activity.

The neighbors have also taken steps to reduce their conventional military threat, such as removing mines and firearms from the border village of Panmunjom, destroying some front-line guard posts and creating buffer zones along their land and sea boundaries and a no-fly zone above the border.

“Chairman Kim also expressed his intentions to meet President Moon frequently again in 2019 to advance discussions on the Korean Peninsula’s peace and prosperity, and discuss issues on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” said Kim Eui-kyeom, Moon’s spokesman.

The letter comes days before Kim is expected to deliver a New Year’s speech that DPRK leaders traditionally use to announce major policy decisions and goals.