Kobe’s wife sues helicopter operator

The widow of Los Angeles basketball great Kobe Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday against the operator of the helicopter that crashed in foggy weather last month, killing her husband, their 13-year-old daughter and all seven others aboard.

The 72-page complaint was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court as Vanessa Bryant was joined by thousands of mourners paying tribute to the former Los Angeles Lakers star at a memorial service at Staples Center, the team’s home.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified general and punitive damages, named as defendants Island Express Helicopters, its holding company and the heirs of its pilot, Ara Zobayan, who was one of those who died in the January 26 crash.

The complaint alleges 28 counts of company’s negligence and breach of duty.

The luxury Sikorsky S-76B helicopter slammed into a hillside northwest of Los Angeles and burst into flames while Bryant and his entourage were en route to a girls basketball tournament. Gianna, the second of Kobe and Vanessa’s four daughters, was a member of the team due to compete that day. Her father, who retired in 2016 after 20 years with the Lakers, was the team’s coach.