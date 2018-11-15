Kooning and Hopper fetch record prices

Home » World

Paintings by Edward Hopper and Willem de Kooning have sold for nearly US$92 million and US$69 million respectively in New York, setting new world record auction prices for each artist, Christie’s said.

The 1929 canvas “Chop Suey” by Hopper, America’s most popular modernist, went for US$91.875 million after being valued pre-sale at an estimated US$70-US$100 million.

The collection was amassed by US entrepreneur Barney Ebsworth, who made his fortune in travel and cruises, and who died in April.

The painting easily set a new auction record for the artist — previously US$40.4 million paid in 2013 for “East Wind Over Weehawken.” Christie’s had marketed “Chop Suey” as “the most iconic painting by Hopper left in private hands” and the price tag chalked up a whopping profit on the US$180,000 Ebsworth paid for the work in 1973.

De Kooning’s 1955 “Woman as Landscape” sold for US$68.9 million, having been valued pre-sale at US$60-US$90 million, and also set a new record at auction for the Dutch-born abstract expressionist, Christie’s said. It eclipsed the US$66.3 million paid for his 1977 “Untitled XXV” in November 2016.