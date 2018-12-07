Korea teams to check each other’s posts

Home » World

THE two Koreas will exchange inspection teams across their border next week to verify each other’s works to remove some of their front-line guard posts, Seoul’s Defense Ministry said yesterday.

In the past weeks, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and South Korea each have dismantled or disarmed 11 of their border guard posts as part of agreements to reduce tensions that were reached during their leaders’ summit in Pyongyang in September.

Vice Defense Minister Suh Choo-suk said the two Koreas agreed to conduct one-day mutual verification on the sites of the guard posts next Wednesday. He said the neighbors will each send 11 military inspection teams to the other’s 11 sites.

Suh said the mutual verification is proof of trust established between the two militaries. The dismantled or disarmed guard posts were located inside the 248-kilometer-long Demilitarized Zone, the strip of land that bisects the Korean Peninsula.