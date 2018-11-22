Korean Kim voted chief in Interpol’s Russia snub

Home » World

International police body Interpol elected Kim Jong-yang of South Korea as president yesterday, beating a Russian national whose candidacy had raised concerns in Europe and the United States about the risk of Kremlin interference.

Interpol’s 194 member states, meeting in Dubai for their annual congress, elected Kim to succeed China’s Meng Hongwei, who resigned in September after Chinese authorities said he was being investigated for suspected bribery.

Interpol said on Twitter Kim, who had been serving as acting president, had been elected for a two-year term. The presidency, a largely ceremonial role, is typically held for four years.

“Our world is now facing unprecedented changes which present huge challenges to public security and safety,” Kim told Interpol’s general assembly, according to the agency’s Twitter account. “To overcome them, we need a clear vision: we need to build a bridge to the future.”

Day-to-day work is handled by Secretary-General Jurgen Stock of Germany, but the presidency still commands influence.

The candidacy of Alexander Prokopchuk of Russia, a police major-general and one of Interpol’s four vice presidents, led to concern in the West about the possibility of Russia being able to exploit Interpol’s power.

Russia said clear outside pressure had been exerted but it did not see any factors that would render the vote illegitimate.