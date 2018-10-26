Advanced Search

October 26, 2018

Korean ministers meet

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 October 26, 2018 | Print Edition

DEFENSE officials of South Korea and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea met yesterday on the sidelines of the eighth Beijing Xiangshan Forum, according to Seoul’s defense ministry.

The ministry said South Korean Vice Defense Minister Suh Choo-suk met for 10 minutes with Kim Hyong Ryong, vice minister of the People’s Armed Forces of the DPRK. Suh and Kim assessed the improved inter-Korean relations and the implementation of the declarations.

