K-pop band apology in nuke-blast T-shirt row

The managers of hugely popular South Korean boyband BTS have issued an extensive apology after controversy erupted in the lucrative Japanese market over a T-shirt worn by one of the vocalists showing a nuclear blast.

In a 1,000-word statement released in Korean, English and Japanese, management firm Big Hit Entertainment repeatedly offered its “sincerest apologies.”

It sought to distance the septet from the row, saying it bore responsibility, and went on: “Big Hit does not condone any activities of war or the use of atomic weapons.”

Responding to further accusations the K-pop stars had used Nazi imagery, the company said it opposed all organizations “oriented toward political extremism and totalitarian beliefs, including Nazism.”

Known for their boyish good looks, floppy haircuts and meticulously choreographed dance moves, BTS has become one of South Korea’s best-known and most valuable musical exports. They have sold 380,000 tickets for their current Japanese tour, and their singles sell hundreds of thousands of copies each.

But Koreans bitterly resent Tokyo’s brutal 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula.

Japan’s TV Asahi last week canceled a performance by BTS after a photo of band member Jimin wearing the offending shirt went viral. The garment featured the phrase “PATRIOTISM OURHISTORY LIBERATION KOREA” repeated multiple times alongside an image of an atomic bomb explosion and another of Koreans celebrating their independence.

As the row escalated, images emerged of a concert last year where BTS wore uniforms and waved flags that critics said recalled Nazi symbols, and a 2014 photoshoot in which band leader RM wore a cap bearing an SS Death’s Head logo.

BTS made history this year by becoming the first K-pop band to top the US album charts.