Kushner team pushes Gulf peace plan

Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner is leading a United States delegation to the Middle East this week seeking support for a late June workshop aimed at helping the Palestinians, a White House official said on Tuesday (US time).

Kushner, Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook and Kushner aide Avi Berkowitz began their trip in Rabat and were to travel to Amman and Jerusalem, arriving in Israel tomorrow.

Kushner also will attend the Bilderberg conference in Montreux, Switzerland, where he is expected to be a speaker, at the end of the week and then will meet US President Donald Trump in London when the latter makes a state visit there next week.

The trip is similar to the one that Kushner and Greenblatt took in February to Gulf states to drum up support for the economic portion of a Middle East peace plan they have been developing on behalf of Trump.

The official said one reason for this week’s trip is to bolster support for a conference from June 25 to 26 in Manama, Bahrain, in which Kushner is to unveil the first part of Trump’s long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

The plan, touted by Trump as the “deal of the century,” is to encourage investment in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by Arab donor countries before grappling with thorny political issues at the heart of the conflict.

Palestinian leaders have been sharply critical of the effort.

“We didn’t mandate anyone to negotiate on our behalf and if anyone wants to trade the interests of the Palestinians for their own benefit, let them do it out of their own pockets,” chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said. “We urge all Arabs who have accepted to go to Bahrain to reconsider out of respect for the Palestinians.”

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have said they will participate. A senior US official said officials from Qatar have said privately their country was expected to attend as well.

Participants in the conference in Manama are expected to include 300 to 400 representatives and business executives from Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and possibly some Palestinian business leaders.