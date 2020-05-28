KyoAni fire suspect held after 10 months

Home » World

Japanese police yesterday arrested a suspect in the deadly arson at a Kyoto animation studio last year that killed 36 people, after he recovered enough from his own severe burns to respond to the police investigation.

Kyoto police said they arrested Shinji Aoba, 42, on murder and arson charges, 10 months after obtaining the warrant because they had to wait for him to recover. Police also reportedly waited to arrest him until Japan’s coronavirus emergency was fully lifted this week.

Aoba is accused of storming into Kyoto Animation’s No. 1 studio on July 18 last year, setting it on fire and killing 36 people, and injuring more than 30 others. The attack shocked Japan and drew an outpouring of grief from anime fans worldwide.

Police, quoting witnesses, say Aoba arrived carrying two containers of flammable liquid, entered the studio’s unlocked front door, dumped the liquid and set it afire with a lighter. About 70 people were working in the studio.

Aoba sustained severe burns on his face, torso and limbs.