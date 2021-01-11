Kyrgyzstan votes

Home » World

An early presidential election and a referendum on the form of government started in Kyrgyzstan yesterday. At 8am local time, all 2,474 polling stations were open throughout the republic and were to remain open until 8pm. In addition, 48 polling stations will be opened abroad. According to the Central Election Commission, about 3.5 million voters are registered. Seventeen candidates are competing for the presidency. The referendum to choose the form of government is going on at the same time. Voters will be offered to vote for either a presidential or parliamentary system of governance. They will also have a choice to vote for none. Voters will be given two ballots — a white one for the presidential election and a blue one for the referendum to make their decision.