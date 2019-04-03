Lawmakers pass initial vote on NZ gun laws

Home » World

New Zealand lawmakers yesterday voted overwhelmingly in favor of new gun restrictions during the first stage of a bill they hope to rush into law by the end of next week.

The bill would ban the types of weapons a gunman used to kill 50 people at two mosques last month. The bill was backed by both liberals and conservatives, with only a single lawmaker from the 120 who sit in parliament voting against it. The vote was the first of three that lawmakers must pass before the bill becomes law.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said too many people have access to guns and lawmakers need to ensure public safety.

“We are also driven by the memory of 50 men, women and children who were taken from their loved ones on the 15th of March,” Nash said. “Their memory is our responsibility. We don’t want to see an attack like this in our country again. We are compelled to act quickly.”

Nash said that in New Zealand, gun ownership remains a privilege and not a right. Conservative lawmaker David Seymour voted against the bill, saying it was too rushed.

“Doing it in nine days before politicians go on their Easter break is starting to look more like political theater than public safety,” said Seymour, who missed a procedural vote to slow its passage.

Many New Zealanders were shocked at the firepower the gunman was able to obtain and favor legislative changes. But more than 14,000 signed a petition filed in parliament which says the law changes are “unjust” for law-abiding citizens.

The bill would ban “military-style” semi-automatic guns and high-capacity magazines but wouldn’t ban guns used by farmers and hunters, including semi-automatic .22-caliber, guns holding 10 rounds or shotguns holding up to five rounds.