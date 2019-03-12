Leader of Taliban ‘hid next to US army base’

Home » World

A BIOGRAPHY of one-eyed former Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Omar says he lived near a US base in Afghanistan for years.

In her book “Op Zoek Naar De Vijand (Searching for an Enemy),” Dutch journalist Bette Dam says Omar never hid in neighboring Pakistan.

He was hiding just 5 kilometers from a major US military base in his home Afghan province of Zabul, said Dam, who says she spent five years interviewing Taliban members.

Omar’s hardline Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until 2001 and has waged an anti-government insurgency since then.

Omar, who delegated effective Taliban leadership after 2001, appears to have acted as more of a spiritual leader, according to the book. The militant movement kept his death in 2013 secret for two years.

He was wanted in the United States for providing a safe haven for al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, who masterminded the 9/11 attacks on the US. Washington had placed a US$10 million bounty on his head.

US forces even searched his accommodation, but failed to find his hiding place, Dam said.

“The book underlines the failure of Western intelligence at a time when US and Taliban officials are holding peace talks to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan,” she said.

Claim strongly rejected

The United States has halted the disbursement of Coalition Support Funds to Pakistan due to its perceived failure to take decisive action against Afghan Taliban militants operating from Pakistani soil.

Haroon Chakhansuri, a spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, “strongly rejected” the book and said it was a “delusional claim” that Omar lived in Afghanistan.

“We have sufficient evidence which shows he (Omar) lived and died in Pakistan. Period!” he said in a tweet.

Amrullah Saleh, a former Afghan intelligence chief running in upcoming vice presidential polls, also dismissed the book.

“The so-called investigative report claiming Mullah Omar lived and died in Afghanistan is nothing but a manipulative piece of propaganda,” he tweeted.

Dam has previously published a book on Afghanistan and is a guest lecturer on Afghanistan at Sciences Po in Paris.

Dam’s book will be available in English shortly.