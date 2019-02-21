Leaking oil from ship threatens Pacific reef

Home » World

Oil has started leaking from a bulk carrier stranded on a coral reef near World-Heritage-listed waters in the Solomon Islands, local villagers said yesterday.

The MV Solomon Trader ran aground on February 5 while loading bauxite at Rennell Island but heavy seas whipped up by Tropical Cyclone Oma have thwarted salvage attempts.

Locals said the 225-meter vessel was now starting to leak oil.

“We’re starting to see a slick,” said Derek Pongi. “It’s not that big but it’s hard to tell because the weather’s still rough.”

Rennell Island, about 240 kilometers south of the capital Honiara, is the largest raised coral atoll in the world and includes a UNESCO World Heritage site which extends kilometers out to sea.

Pongi said locals feared a major environmental disaster.

“The people here depend on the sea for all their needs,” he said. “It would make life very hard for them.”

While the ship was carrying bauxite, any such large vessel would also have large amounts of oil and fuel for its engines.

Island Sun News reported the Hong Kong-flagged ship’s owners Bintan Mining had flown in salvage experts from Australia and the United States.

Officials from Australia said they were working with the Solomon Islands government to “hold the responsible company, owners and insurers to account.”

“Australia ... has undertaken an overflight inspection of the vessel and supplied the findings to Solomon Islands’ authorities,” Australian’s department of foreign affairs said.