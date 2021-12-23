Liftoff for new NASA telescope postponed

Home » World

Liftoff of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, designed to peer further than ever into the universe, has been delayed until Christmas Day at the earliest, due to poor weather at the launch site on South America’s northeastern coast, the space agency said on Tuesday.

The 24-hour weather delay at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana follows a two-day postponement from yesterday’s targeted launch window caused by electronic communications difficulties between the launch vehicle and its payload.

Encapsulation of the powerful infrared telescope inside the cargo bay of an Ariane 5 rocket was completed on December 17. The rocket is now poised for blastoff on Saturday morning.

If all goes according to plan, the US$9 billion instrument will be released from the rocket after a 26-minute ride into space. It will then take the Webb telescope a month to coast to its destination in solar orbit roughly 1.6 million kilometers from Earth — about four times the distance from the moon.

100x stronger than Hubble

By comparison, Webb’s 30-year-old predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, orbits the Earth itself from 550,000 kilometers away.

Named for NASA’s chief during most of the 1960s, Webb is about 100 times more sensitive than Hubble and is expected to revolutionize astronomers’ understanding of the universe and our place in it.

Webb mainly will view the cosmos in the infrared spectrum, allowing it to gaze through clouds of gas and dust where stars are being born, while Hubble has operated primarily at optical and ultraviolet wavelengths.

The new telescope’s primary mirror — consisting of 18 hexagonal segments of gold-coated beryllium metal — also has a much bigger light-collecting area, enabling it to observe objects at greater distances, thus further back into time, than Hubble.

That advance, astronomers say, will bring into view a glimpse of the cosmos never previously seen — dating back to just 100 million years after the Big Bang an estimated 13.8 billion years ago.

Webb’s instruments also make it ideal to search for potentially life-supporting atmospheres around scores of newly documented exoplanets — celestial bodies orbiting distant stars — and to observe worlds much closer to home, such as Mars and Saturn’s icy moon Titan.