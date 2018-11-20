Locals flee as Guatemala volcano erupts

Home » World

Guatemalan authorities have declared a red alert after Fuego volcano erupted again, forcing almost 3,000 residents to evacuate.

Fuego is erupting for the fifth time this year, one month after the last, and following a June 3 rain of rocks, ash and toxic gases that left almost 200 people dead and 235 missing.

David de Leon, spokesman for Guatemala’s disaster management agency CONRED, said 2,995 residents in the municipality of Escuintla and two other districts were moved to shelters as a precaution.

The eruption became increasingly violent after it began on Sunday morning leading to Escuintla authorities declared the red alert.

The volcano is 3,763 meters high and 35 kilometers from Guatemala City.

Lava is rising 500 meters above Fuego’s crater, while the ash column exceeds 1 kilometer above the volcanic cone and is causing a rain of particles, the Institute of Volcanology said.

The previous eruption lasted from October 12 to 13 with loud booms and lava flow.

It caused the evacuation of 62 people and closed a main highway.