Macron retreats from his on high earner tax cuts

The French government signaled yesterday that it was prepared to make further concessions to “yellow vest” protesters, even raising a possible rollback on a controversial move to cut taxes for high earners last year.

President Emmanuel Macron faces a crucial few days as he seeks an end to more than two weeks of protests which degenerated on Saturday into some of the worst violence in central Paris in decades.

The “yellow vest” protests began on November 17 in opposition to rising fuel taxes, but they have since ballooned into a broad challenge to the government’s pro-business agenda.

One of the frequent demands from the protesters, who are mostly from rural or small-town France, is a repeal of Macron’s move last year to cut the ISF “fortune tax” which was previously levied on high earners.

“If something isn’t working, we’re not dumb, we’ll change it,” government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said.

Macron, a former investment banker, was heckled as he visited a burned-out government building in central France, hours after a new opinion poll showed his approval rating at just 23 percent.

The 40-year-old made scrapping the “fortune tax” one of his key campaign pledges ahead of his election in May 2017, arguing that such levies on the wealthy discouraged job creation and drove entrepreneurs to leave the country.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced the first major retreat of Macron’s presidency when he suspended for six months a rise in fuel taxes scheduled for January 1.

He also froze increases in regulated electricity and gas prices and new vehicle norms which would have hit users of old, polluting diesel cars.

A source in the prime minister’s office said that “the government has not necessarily played all of its cards,” with more concessions such as a further cut in residence taxes possible.

But experts say they believe the government has reacted too late to the street protests.

“When you leave things to fester too long, it costs more,” sociologist Jean-Francois Amadieu of Paris I university said.

Raymond Soubie, another expert on French protest groups who worked under former rightwing president Nicolas Sarkozy, said that “the biggest question is whether public opinion continues to support the yellow vests.”

A poll found that 71 percent of French people were behind them, but the same proportion believed that the movement should stop if the government backed down on fuel tax hikes.

Many “yellow vest” protesters, named after the high-visibility jackets they wear, said that Philippe’s rollback was not enough and have called for new protests this Saturday.

Two truck driver unions have also called an indefinite sympathy strike to begin Sunday night, and students are blocking dozens of schools nationwide to denounce tougher university entrance requirements.

Fuel shortages due to blockades remain a problem in areas of Brittany, Normandy and southeast regions of France.

Opposition leaders, including Laurent Wauquiez of the rightwing Republicans, have called on the government to impose a state of emergency and to deploy army units.