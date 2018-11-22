Macron told to return art works stolen from Africa

Home » World

Experts appointed by French President Emmanuel Macron will advise him tomorrow to allow the return of thousands of African art works held in French museums, a radical shift in policy which could put pressure on other former colonial powers.

Calls have been growing in Africa for the restitution of its cultural treasures, but French law strictly forbids the government from ceding state property, even in well-documented cases of pillaging.

Yet Macron raised hopes for a change during a speech in Burkina Faso in November last year, saying “Africa’s heritage cannot just be in European private collections and museums.”

He later asked French art historian Benedicte Savoy and Senegalese writer Felwine Sarr to study the matter, and they are to present Macron with their report tomorrow.

They recommend amending French law to allow the restitution of cultural works if bilateral accords are struck between France and African states.

The change would apply in particular to works held in museums which were “transferred from their original territory during the French colonial period,” the report said.

“We propose changing heritage laws so that all types of cases can be taken into account, and the criteria of consentment can be invoked,” Sarr told French daily Liberation in an article posted late on Tuesday.

The prospect has raised hackles among some curators and art dealers who say it would eventually empty museums and galleries in some Western countries. They point to the fact that many objects came from kingdoms which no longer exist, and that in many cases the owners can claim they were obtained legitimately.