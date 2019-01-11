The story appears on
Page A8
January 11, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Man in dock over parcels to Australia consulates
Australian police yesterday charged a 49-year-old man for sending as many as 38 packages containing a hazardous material to diplomatic embassies and consulates across the country.
More than a dozen foreign offices received suspicious packages on Wednesday, including the US and British missions in Melbourne.
The man, named as Savas Avan, was charged with sending dangerous articles through a postal service, an offense that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ jail, the Australian Federal Police said in a statement.
Police said the packages contained asbestos, once a popular building material that can cause cancer and scaring of the lungs.
Police, who have recovered 29 of the parcels, said they would intercept the rest. They gave no additional details of how the asbestos was packaged or what the motive might have been.
Australian media on Wednesday said the parcels appeared to contain plastic bags of concrete and asbestos, with “asbestos” written on at least one of the bags.
The Age newspaper said one firefighter was seen outside the South Korean consulate carrying a large plastic bag with the word “asbestos” written on it.
Other missions in Melbourne reported by media to have received suspicious packages included those of Denmark, Egypt, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, Pakistan, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand. The reports could not be confirmed.
Avan, who was originally said by police to be 48 years old, will next appear in court in March.
There was no ongoing threat to the general public, the AFP said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.