Martial law in Ukraine border area withdrawn
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko yesterday announced the end of martial law in the country’s border regions, which was introduced last month after Russia’s seizure of three of Kiev’s navy vessels in the Sea of Azov.
“Today, right now, at 2pm, the martial law ends,” Poroshenko said during a live-streamed National Security and Defense Council meeting in Kiev.
The president said he had reached the decision “based on analysis of all the components of the security situation in the country.”
The move to impose martial law came after Poroshenko warned of a build-up of Russian forces near Ukraine’s borders, escalating the most dangerous crisis in years between the ex-Soviet neighbors.
Russian border patrol boats fired on, boarded and seized the three Ukrainian vessels, along with 24 sailors, in November off the coast of Crimea. The sailors are still being held.
Western governments accused Russia of acting illegally and US President Donald Trump canceled a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires over the incident.
“The support and concrete actions of our international partners — their pressure on the Kremlin combined with martial law — have stopped the worst scenario that the Russian Federation planned,” Poroshenko said.
“They didn’t let Putin cross the new red line.”
Martial law was imposed in 10 regions that adjoin either Russia’s borders or areas controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, as well as along the coast of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.
