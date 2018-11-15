May faces a hard task to sell Brexit

Home » World

British Prime Minister Theresa May has defended her draft divorce deal with the European Union before a rowdy parliament.

“What we have been negotiating is a deal that does deliver on the vote of the British people,” she told MPs.

The framework agreement capped a year-and-a-half of negotiations aimed at unwinding nearly 46 years of British EU membership.

Suffering economic uncertainty in the wake of the global financial crisis and fearing an influx of migrants, Britons voted by a 52-48 margin in June 2016 to break from Brussels.

Should May survive a cabinet session today in which ministers were expected to either back the draft or quit, Britain and the bloc will hold a Brexit summit on November 25.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, who is seeking early elections, called the entire negotiations process “shambolic.”

“This government spent two years negotiating a bad deal that will leave the country in an indefinite half-way house,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair, a staunch defender of the EU, said Britain was losing its voice in Brussels and gaining little in return.

“It isn’t a compromise but a capitulation,” said Blair.

And Conservative Party MP Peter Bone, a leading eurosceptic, accused May of “not delivering the Brexit people voted for.”

“Today you will lose the support of many Conservative MPs and millions of voters,” he warned the British leader.

More ominously, the Northern Irish party which props up May’s government threatened to break their alliance over leaks about a special arrangement for the British province.

An EU official said that the deal includes a so-called “backstop” in which the United Kingdom will remain in a customs arrangement with the EU.

Northern Ireland would have special status under the proposals, meaning that some checks may be required between Northern Ireland and the rest of the country.

Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party said: “We cannot be separated from the rest of the UK”.