May insists unity can secure Brexit deal

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May told her ministers yesterday they would secure a Brexit deal if they stood together, calling for a show of unity to silence those pressing her to rethink her strategy for leaving the European Union.

A day before heading to Brussels for a summit, May is keen to show she has the support of her Cabinet after facing pressure from some members of her Conservative Party and the EU to change course on Brexit, Britain’s biggest policy shift in more than 40 years.

With less than six months before Britain leaves the EU, Brexit talks have reached a stalemate over the so-called Irish backstop, a fallback plan to ensure there is no return to a hard border between Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland.

The impasse has increased the possibility of Britain leaving the bloc without an agreement, a “no-deal” Brexit that could potentially disrupt trade, delay movement of goods and starve the world’s fifth largest economy of investment.

May’s spokesman said the cabinet had held “a very detailed and thorough discussion” on the border issue, with the team united in rejecting any deal that would split the United Kingdom and might “trap” Britain in the backstop indefinitely.

“The PM said there will no doubt be challenging moments ahead, that is in the nature of negotiations. She said she is committed to securing a Brexit that delivers on the referendum result, safeguards jobs and security, and which preserves our union,” her spokesman said.

Quoting May, he said she told her ministers: “I am convinced that if we as a government stand together and stand firm was can achieve this.”