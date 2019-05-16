The story appears on
May 16, 2019
May sets Brexit vote
Theresa May has set the stage for a fourth showdown with parliament over her EU withdrawal deal next month, which could also be her last act as Britain’s prime minister.
After talks with opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday evening, May announced that MPs would vote on legislation to implement the Brexit deal in the week starting on June 3. May struck a deal on Britain’s exit terms with the European Union in November but it has been rejected by the House of Commons thrice.
