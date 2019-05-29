Merkel successor in eye of YouTube storm

Home » World

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s favored successor plunged into a new social media storm yesterday, with her apparent call for limits to free speech around elections stoking further anger rather than put down a raging youth-led YouTube revolt.

The comment by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, or AKK as she is dubbed in Germany, came after her Christian Democratic Union and its center-left coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party, suffered their worst scores in Sunday’s European election.

The CDU, in particular, had been put on the back foot in the days leading up to the polls as 70 YouTube stars urged voters to punish the party for its failure to take adequate action to halt global warming.

Addressing the debacle on Monday night, AKK called for checks on the online influencers, saying that if 70 newspaper editors had made a concerted call to boycott parties ahead of an election, that would be classed “clearly as propaganda.”

“The question is ... what are rules from the analogue realm and which rules should apply to the digital realm?

“I’ll tackle this discussion quite aggressively,” said AKK.

Her comments immediately unleashed a storm on social media with #AKKRuecktritt (AKKresign), #annegate and #AKKgate making up the top three topics trending on Twitter in Germany.

AKK then took to Twitter to defend her comments, saying it was “ridiculous to insinuate that I want to regulate expressions of opinion.”

“What we have to talk about are rules that apply during elections,” she wrote on Twitter.

But that only fanned the fires, with both leading media and political figures rounding in to remind her of article five in the German constitution guaranteeing freedom of opinion, speech and writing.

“With her insulting musings on ‘propaganda’ and control of it, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer confirms the criticism of young YouTubers — and reveals her authoritarian thinking,” said Spiegel Online.

Lars Klingbeil, general secretary of the SPD, also warned that any attempt at limiting freedom of speech would “definitely not be possible.”

AKK, 56, replaced Merkel as head of the CDU last December and is expected to seek the top job when Merkel’s term ends in 2021.