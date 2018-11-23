Mexican jobs fair for migrant caravan

Home » World

They’re not just migrants, they’re builders, cooks, painters and seamstresses — the caravan of Central Americans gathering at the US border boasts an attractive workforce and the bustling city of Tijuana, their last stop before California, wants to tap it.

Under a white awning near a packed shelter in a poor neighborhood of commercially successful Tijuana, hundreds of the migrants line up for a job fair staged just for these travelers.

“These are very strong people, they are a valuable workforce for our industry,” said Nayla Rangel of the National Employment Service.

Companies advertise job vacancies and interview candidates, while migration authorities and officers of the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees are also on hand to give the migrants temporary residency papers.

Around 3,000 people who traveled with the caravan are now in Tijuana, most of them living in a makeshift shelter that Mexican authorities set up in an open air sports arena, with tents and mattresses.

At the job fair, employers are offering 7,000 to 10,000 jobs in manufacturing and areas like the hospitality industry, said Salvador Diaz, president of a local manufacturing association.

He says it’s a win-win situation: migrants get an above-board job and business get tax-deductible labor.

But hundreds of residents have protested asserting that many of the travelers are members of street gangs.

US President Donald Trump who has deployed soldiers to help stop them, has made similar allegations.

As of Tuesday, 40 migrants with the caravan have been deported, out of 57 detained for offenses such as drug possession, fighting and public disorder.

But the vast majority are families with good intentions and “they tell us they can help identify those people (gang members) and turn them over to be deported”, said Diaz.