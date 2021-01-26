Mexican president contracts COVID-19

Home » World

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Sunday that he was infected with the coronavirus, but said his symptoms were mild.

“I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19. The symptoms are mild but I am already undergoing medical treatment,” the 67-year-old said in a message on social media. “As always, I am optimistic. We will come through this together.”

He is rarely seen wearing a face mask in public, including at his daily news conferences, and has kept up most of his activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lopez Obrador has continued his travels around the country. He has been criticized for being slow to impose a lockdown at the start of the pandemic and for continuing to hold rallies and greet supporters with handshakes and hugs.

He suffered a heart attack in 2013. He also suffers from hypertension, a risk factor for COVID-19.

Lopez Obrador said he would work from the presidential palace this week and delegated Interior Minister Olga Sanchez to represent him at his daily news conference.

Mexico has officially registered more than 1.75 million coronavirus cases and nearly 150,000 deaths — the world’s fourth-highest toll after the United States, Brazil and India.