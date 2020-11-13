Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

November 13, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Mongolia’s 1st sheep batch on way to Wuhan

Source: Xinhua | 00:15 UTC+8 November 13, 2020 | Print Edition

Ten container trucks, loaded with the first batch of sheep donated from Mongolia, departed from the border city of Erenhot in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region yesterday.

The batch of 12,000 sheep, which were slaughtered, are expected to arrive in Wuhan, capital of central Hubei Province, in two or three days.

The processed mutton has been put into package boxes labelled “Mongolia-donated sheep.”

Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga in February visited China at the critical stage of China’s COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control fight and promised to offer 30,000 sheep as a token of support.

From October 22, batches of donated sheep began to arrive in Erenhot, where they undergo quarantine and inspection and are slaughtered.

By Wednesday, 27,100 sheep donated from Mongolia had arrived in Erenhot.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿