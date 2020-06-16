Moon urges DPRK to return to talks

Home » World

South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday offered to try to find a breakthrough with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea through dialogue, according to the presidential Blue House.

“I know well about Chairman Kim Jong Un’s determination and efforts to change the Korean Peninsula situations in an epoch-making way,” Moon told a meeting with his senior aides. “I also feel very sorry that progress hasn’t been made in the DPRK-US and the inter-Korean relations as expected. It is high time the South and North try to find a breakthrough together. The time has come that the two Koreas no longer sit and wait for improved conditions,” said Moon.

Moon said he wished to actively find and put into practice projects the two Koreas can choose and push for on their own, vowing to continue efforts to gain consent from the international community.

Moon’s comment came after Kim Yo Jong, first vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea and younger sister of Kim Jong Un, said on Saturday she had given instructions for decisive action to be taken. The DPRK has lashed out at South Korea in protest against anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets sent across the border by defectors and activists. Pyongyang has closed its joint liaison office and cut off communication lines with the South.