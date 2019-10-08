The story appears on
Page A9
October 8, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
More refugees drown in Mediterranean
Italian coastguards recovered the bodies of 13 women who died after a crowded migrant boat capsized in heavy weather as rescue boats approached it off the coast of Lampedusa, an island south of Sicily, local authorities said yesterday.
The coastguard said rescue vessels had picked up 22 survivors but they feared many other people might have died in the accident — the latest in a long line of sea disasters to hit migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean and reach Europe.
One of the survivors said that she had lost her sister and 8-month-old niece in the tragedy.
The ship, which had set sail from Tunisia, had been carrying around 50 people, almost all from Tunisia and West Africa.
Italian coastguards received an alert late on Sunday that a boat was in difficulty. Two rescue vessels found the ship, which was already listing, just after midnight about 6 nautical miles from the coast of Lampedusa.
“The naval units approached the small boat but the adverse weather conditions and the sudden movement of migrants caused the vessel to overturn,” the coastguard said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.