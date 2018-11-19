Mosaic looted in the 1970s is returned

Home » World

One of the last missing pieces of Byzantine art stolen from Cyprus in the 1970s has been handed back by a renowned Dutch art investigator.

Arthur Brand returned the sixth century depiction of Saint Mark during a private ceremony at the Cypriot embassy in The Hague.

For Brand, dubbed the “Indiana Jones of the art world” because of his exploits to recover stolen works, the handover was a high point in his life-long interest in the Byzantine saint — and the result of a nearly two-year chase across Europe.

“This is a very special piece that’s more than 1,600 years old,” said the art sleuth. “It’s one of the last and most beautiful examples of art from the early Byzantine era.”

After getting a tip from a prominent London art dealer, Brand traveled to Monaco in August.

Through a series of intermediaries — including several in the underground — Brand finally traced the missing mosaic to an apartment in the upscale city-state.

“It was in the possession of a British family, who bought the mosaic in good faith more than four decades ago,” Brand said.

“They were horrified when they found out that it was in fact a priceless art treasure, looted from the Kanakaria Church after the Turkish invasion,” Brand said. The family agreed to return it “to the people of Cyprus” in return for a small fee to cover restoration and storage costs, he added. A week ago, Brand, who was working with the Church of Cyprus, returned to Monaco to collect the treasure, said to be worth 5 to 10 million euros (US$5.7 million-US$11 million).

“It was one of the greatest moments of my life,” the detective said.

Religious artifacts including mosaics were hewn from church walls in northern Cyprus following an invasion by Turkish forces in 1974.

They included a set of mosaics taken from the Panayia Kanakaria church, about 105 kilometers northeast of Nicosia.