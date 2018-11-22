Moscow runway death

Home » World

A MAN was killed on the runway at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport when he was hit by a plane that was taking off on a flight to Athens.

The man was on a stopover in Moscow and had earlier picked a fight on board his flight from Spain. The 25-year-old somehow ended up on the runway where “a Boeing 737 plane inflicted deadly injuries on him during takeoff,” the Russian Investigative Committee said. Airport services and police inspected the plane when it landed in the Greek capital and reportedly found “holes” in the fuselage.