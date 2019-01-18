The story appears on
Page A8
January 18, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
NY lures record tourists
A RECORD-BREAKING 65.2 million tourists visited New York in 2018, its tourist board said on Wednesday, with Britons particularly keen to visit the Big Apple from overseas.
According to new figures from NYC & Company, around 51.6 million Americans and 13.5 million foreign tourists visited the city last year.
Britons topped the list of overseas visitors, with 1.24 million, followed by China (1.1 million), Canada (1 million), Brazil (920,000) and France (807,000).
New York ranked the 6th most-visited city in the world for foreign tourists, according to Mastercard’s annual Global Destination Cities list published in September, based on a projected 13.1 million visitors.
Bangkok topped that list, ahead of London, Paris, Dubai and Singapore.
The US’ financial capital, where tourism employs over 390,000 people, hopes to break records again in 2019 with a predicted 67 million visitors.
One event expected to draw people in is June’s Gay Pride, which will mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, emblematic in the fight for LGBT rights.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.