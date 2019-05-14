The story appears on
Related News
NZ’s Ardern takes aim at online hatred
New Zealand’s leader Jacinda Ardern will demand action to curb online extremism, citing the worst mass killing in her country’s recent history at a summit of world leaders and tech firms in Paris tomorrow.
A white supremacist killed 51 Muslims in the Christchurch mosque attacks on March 15. The man wore a head-mounted camera, broadcasting his actions online.
Ardern has been the driving force behind the Paris summit, co-hosted with French President Emmanuel Macron, following the tragedy.
Participants will be asked to commit to a “Christchurch Call” pledge designed to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.
Ardern said the massacre underlined “a horrifying new trend” in extremist atrocities.
“It was designed to be broadcast on the internet. The entire event was livestreamed ... the scale of this horrific video’s reach was staggering,” she said in a New York Times article.
