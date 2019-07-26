Navy to escort UK vessels

Home » World

A BRITISH warship will accompany British-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz to defend freedom of navigation, a change in policy after the government previously said it did not have the military resources to do so.

Tensions have spiked between Iran and Britain since the Islamic republic seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait last Friday.

Its move came after British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar which Britain said was heading for Syria in defiance of EU sanctions. But Iran said the seizure of Iran’s tanker as “piracy.”

The British government has previously advised British-flagged vessels to avoid the Strait of Hormuz where possible and to notify the navy if they must cross it.

HMS Montrose, a British frigate now in the area, will accompany the vessels, a government spokesman said. The Strait links the Persian Gulf with the open ocean.

“The Royal Navy has been tasked to accompany British-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz, either individually or in groups, should sufficient notice be given of their passage,” the UK’s spokesman said.

“Freedom of navigation is crucial for the global trading system and world economy, and we will do all we can to defend it,” he added in a statement.

Britain has been seeking to put together a European-led maritime protection mission to ensure safe shipping through the strait after Iran’s seizure of the tanker.

Jeremy Hunt, foreign secretary until a Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, had said on Monday it was “not possible for the Royal Navy to provide escorts for every single ship.”