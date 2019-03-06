The story appears on
Page A10
March 6, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
New Delhi ‘world’s most polluted capital city’
New Delhi was the world’s most polluted capital city in 2018, two groups monitoring air pollution said yesterday in a study of the amount of fine particulate matter known as PM2.5 in 61 capital cities around the world.
The Indian capital, home to more than 20 million people, was followed by the Bangladesh capital of Dhaka and Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, according to the study by IQ AirVisual, a Swiss-based group that gathers air-quality data globally, and Greenpeace.
New Delhi’s toxic air is caused by vehicle and industrial emissions, dust from building sites, smoke from the burning of rubbish and crop residue in nearby fields.
The city’s average annual concentration of PM2.5 in a cubic meter of air was 113.5 micrograms in 2018, the groups said in their report, more than double the level of Beijing, which averaged 50.9 during the year, making it the eighth in the world.
PM2.5, or particles of 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter, is so dangerous because it lodges deep in the lungs.
The World Health Organization sets a daily mean air quality guideline of 25 micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic meter of air.
China has benefited in recent years from vastly improved legislation and greater will to combat poor air quality.
On the Chinese mainland, in particular, “this has led to significant improvements in year-on-year reductions in PM2.5 levels,” the groups said in their joint study.
India is home to 15 of the 20 most polluted cities in the world, they said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.