New charges for former Malaysian PM

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was charged with six counts of criminal breach of trust involving government funds worth more than US$1.5 billion yesterday, adding to the 32 charges he already faces for money laundering and graft.

His former treasury chief, Irwan Serigar Abdullah, was also charged with criminal breach of trust, becoming the highest-ranking civil servant to be charged since Najib was unexpectedly ousted in a general election in May.

The two pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Each charge carries a jail term of up to 20 years, a financial penalty and a whipping sentence, but both Najib and Irwan would be exempted from whipping as they are over 50.

“Nothing in the charges shows that any of the acts I undertook resulted in any benefit to me,” Najib told reporters after the court hearing.

“There shouldn’t be any belief that any of the monies stated in the charges were lost, or that there were any elements of self-interest.”

The new administration has been cracking down on corruption and has charged several former senior government officials, including Najib’s former deputy. A key focus is how billions of dollars went missing from state fund 1Malaysian Development Berhad, founded by Najib in 2009.