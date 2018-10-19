The story appears on
New study says oldest fossils are just rocks
What were billed as the oldest fossils on Earth may just be some rocks, according to a new study.
Two years ago, a team of Australian scientists found odd structures in Greenland that they said were partly leftovers from microbes that lived on an ancient seafloor. They were said to be 3.7 billion years old, which suggests life formed quicker and easier than thought after Earth formed.
But on Wednesday, the journal Nature, which published the 2016 study, released new research using NASA technology that concludes the structures found on rocks were likely not fossils but more rock. The new work was done by NASA astrobiologist Abigail Allwood, who had found the previously oldest fossil at nearly 3.5 billion years old. When she read the 2016 paper, she thought “there was something not quite right” so she went to Greenland herself.
Allwood found the shapes, the weathering and mostly the interior layers of the structures didn’t fit with this type of fossil, called stromatolites. Then she used a version of an instrument that’s being sent to Mars in a few years to create a chemical map of the structure. It didn’t have the chemical signature of fossilized life.
