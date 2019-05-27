‘No deal’ Brexit, a PM battle

Home » World

The prospect of a “no deal” Brexit was fast becoming the central battle of the race to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday, as Environment Minister Michael Gove became the latest candidate to declare.

May said on Friday she was quitting over her failure to deliver Brexit, likely opening the way for a new leader who could seek a more divisive split with the European Union and lead to confrontation with the bloc or a possible parliamentary election.

Setting out their pitch to the Conservative Party’s largely pro-Brexit membership who will decide the outcome of the contest, four of the leadership hopefuls have said Britain must leave the EU on October 31 even if this means a “no deal” Brexit.

“I will fight for a fairer deal in Brussels ... if not I will be clear we will leave on WTO terms in October,” former Brexit Minister Dominic Raab, whom bookmakers rank as the second favorite to win, told BBC TV. “If you’re not willing to walk away from a negotiation, it doesn’t focus the mind of the other side ... I will not ask for an extension.”

Fellow contenders Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom made similar comments yesterday, while former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, the first favorite, said on Friday: “We will leave the EU on October 31, deal or no deal.”

Reopen negotiations

Gove, a leading campaigner for Brexit during the 2016 referendum campaign and a candidate in the Conservative leadership contest that May ultimately won yesterday that he planned to run again. “I am ready to unite the Conservative and Unionist Party, ready to deliver Brexit and ready to lead this great country.”

The EU has said it will not reopen negotiations on the Withdrawal Agreement, which has been rejected by parliament three times, while British lawmakers have also repeatedly voted against the prospect of a no-deal exit.

Highlighting the deep splits within the party over the way forward on Brexit, several senior Conservatives, including leadership candidate Rory Stewart yesterday warned against pursuing the policy of leaving without a deal.

Finance Minister Philip Hammond said parliament would be “vehemently opposed” to a no-deal strategy and a prime minister who ignored parliament “cannot expect to survive very long.”

The opposition Labour Party said it was seeking to work with other parties to try and block May’s successor from taking Britain out of the EU without a deal.